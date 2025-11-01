MALAWIAN GOVT ANNOUNCES MK100 MILLION (USD 57,680) PER CONSTITUENCY TO EMPOWER YOUTH

MALAWIAN GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES MK100 MILLION (USD 57,680) PER CONSTITUENCY TO EMPOWER YOUTH





By: Tinveni Online



Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Mlodza Constituency, Ulemu Msungama, has welcomed the Malawian government’s decision to allocate MK100 million (about USD 57 680) to each constituency for youth‑development initiatives.





Mr Msungama said that Malawian youth possess the capacity to transform their areas but are often constrained by limited financial resources.





President Peter Mutharika made the announcement yesterday, emphasising the government’s commitment to empowering young people throughout the country.