MALAWIAN MAN AGED 71, ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING HIS WIFE AFTER DOMESTIC DISPUTE





By: Zodiak online



Police in Kawale, Malawi, are holding a 71-year-old man, Keleton Muyaba, for allegedly killing his wife, 59-year-old Florence Hunga.





According to Kawale Police Spokesperson Mabvuto Phiri, the couple had a disagreement on October 18, which was temporarily resolved after a lengthy discussion. However, the dispute flared up again the following morning.





“While they were in their bedroom, the argument intensified, prompting their son, who lives with them, to break into the room to stop the fight,” Phiri said.





Upon entering, the son reportedly found his father holding a panga knife while his mother lay on the floor in a pool of blood. The matter was immediately reported to Area 23 Police Unit, and the victim was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.





Police detectives from Area 23 quickly moved in and arrested the suspect in Chiuzira. Phiri said Muyaba will undergo a mental evaluation before appearing in court to face a charge of murder.

#SunFmTvNews