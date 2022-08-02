MALAWIANS CRY FOR HH’S PRESIDENCY

“If possible, rejoin us to Zambia”

A shortage of fuel has hit malawi despite fuel prices being very high, motorists (K30 per litre Zambian Kwacha) and bike owners where spotted in lilongwe lining just to buy fuel.



When interviewed the local citizens asked that PRESIDENT HICHILEMA should come to their help by allowing them to buy cheap oil in Zambia and that if possible Zambia should export some of it’s fuel to malawi in order to curb the fuel shortage. Some traders even went further to have Malawi rejoined to Zambia.