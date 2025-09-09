Malawians, I Am Sorry, Please Forgive Me – Chakwera



History remembers leaders who have bowed before their people to admit failure, such as South Africa’s F.W. de Klerk who once apologised for apartheid.





In Malawi, President Lazarus Chakwera has followed a similar path, issuing an emotional apology just seven days before the nation heads to the polls.





In a televised national address from Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, Chakwera asked Malawians for forgiveness over the ongoing fuel crisis that has forced motorists into long queues.





He said the suffering was not of their making, but a result of deliberate sabotage by corrupt cartels working with some officials at the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma).





“These officials frustrated the importation of fuel in order to weaken my administration and enrich themselves through kickbacks,” Chakwera declared.





He further accused an unnamed opposition party of colluding with these cartels, describing the situation as a “war” in which ordinary Malawians have become innocent victims.





Chakwera vowed that if re-elected next Tuesday, he will fire the implicated officials at Nocma and continue what he described as a fight to cleanse the system of corruption.





The President also used the address to announce new fertiliser prices under the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP).





He said small-scale farmers will pay K15,000 for a 50kg bag, while commercial buyers will pay K90,000 per bag from October 1, 2025 – down from the current K160,000 which he blamed on “crooked businesspersons working hand-in-hand with the opposition.”





“They will not win this fight. I will continue to fight for poor farmers in this country,” Chakwera said, urging Malawians to stand with him as he seeks a new mandate in next week’s general elections.



https://www.malawivoice.com/2025/09/08/malawians-i-am-sorry-please-forgive-me-chakwera/