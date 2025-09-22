Malawians should brace for tough times ahead as the country is running out of fuel stock at the Strategic Fuel Reserves, Times has learnt.





A report that Times has seen on Nocma strategic fuel depots, show that there are no stocks adequate to meet day to day consumption requirements.





As of 22 September 2025, Lilongwe had 397,633 litres of petrol, whereas Blantyre had 549,695 litres and Mzuzu had 84,656 litres.





In a day, Malawi consumes around 1.5million litres. The above petrol stocks of 1.031 million litres are thus below the day’s total requirements.





In an Interview with Nocma Chief Executive Officer Clement Kanyama says he was engaging with the Reserve Bank of Malawi to restock the fuel.





Meanwhile, NOCMA currently owes its suppliers over US$52million.

Times