MalawiDecides2025: Eight arrested for data manipulation

The Malawi Police Service in Lilongwe are keeping in custody eight people on allegations of manipulating data for the 2025 General Elections.

National Police Headquarters Spokesperson Peter Kalaya said the law enforcers arrested the eight at Nkhoma Constituency Tally Centre in Lilongwe where they were working as Data Entry Clerks during this year’s elections.



According to Kalata, the arrest of the eight follows investigations the Service was conducting on an attempted suicide case involving Mr Clement Chikankha, a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Constituency Returning Officer for Lilongwe Nkhoma Constituency.

“The Service is also following up on a number of similar cases reported in Mangochi, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Machinga and Rumphi Districts.

“MPS urges Malawians to remain calm as it works against the clock to finalise the investigations,” Kalaya said.

Meanwhile, MEC has started announcing presidential results for four district councils.

The law mandates to announce the final results for President within eight days.