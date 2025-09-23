MALAWI’S ELECTORAL BOARD CONFIRMS ALL 229 CONSTITUENCIES HAVE TRANSMITTED RESULTS





By: MBC Digital



The Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Annabel Mtalimanja, has said that results from all 229 constituencies have now been transmitted into the system.





She explained that all councils have also displayed the results on their public notice boards, allowing citizens to check them directly.





So far, 35 councils have delivered results to the national tally centre, with only one council still outstanding.





Mtalimanja added that the Commission continues to receive official complaints and urged citizens to submit them formally to MEC, rather than posting on social media or sending mobile voice

notes.

#SunFmTvNews