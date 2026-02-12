Malawi’s internet has been buzzing after images and videos surfaced showing a Tesla Cybertruck reportedly spotted in the country

Malawi’s internet has been buzzing over the past 24 hours after images and videos surfaced showing a Tesla Cybertruck reportedly spotted in the country.

The futuristic electric vehicle, first seen in the Northern Region, quickly became a trending topic as many Malawians shared photos and speculated about its presence.

While the Cybertruck is familiar to many internet users who have seen it abroad, the unusual design surprised others who were seeing the vehicle for the first time. The excitement triggered widespread speculation online, with some social media users suggesting the vehicle was a specialised machine brought into the country to track cyclones.

However, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has dismissed the claims, saying the Cybertruck is simply a vehicle and not used for monitoring weather or cyclones. The department explained that it relies on satellite imagery and weather models to track storms and climate patterns.

Meanwhile, it has been established that the vehicle belongs to Cyberlocos, a travel and social media brand run by Alan and his friend. The duo, known for exploring unique cultural and creative destinations around the world, recently arrived in Malawi after visiting other 58 countries.