MALAWI’S MCP CONFIDENT OF LANDSLIDE 70 PLUS 1 VICTORY FOR DR. LAZARUS CHAKWERA





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



In Malawi, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has projected that its candidate, incumbent Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, will win the country’s general election with a 70 plus 1 margin, attributing the projection to the strong faith and resilience Malawians have shown in his leadership.





Speaking during a media briefing, MCP spokesperson Jessie Kabwila dismissed assertions that the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), led by former President Peter Mutharika, is leading against Dr. Chakwera, maintaining that the party is very confident of winning and will not pay attention to speculation.





She described Malawi’s voter turnout as unprecedented, thanking Malawians for what she anticipates will be a landslide victory.





Mrs. Kabwila further charged that it is without doubt that President Chakwera has already secured victory, stating that the party has already begun celebratory preparations and advised opposition political players to accept the results once announced.

#SunFmTvNews