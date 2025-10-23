Malawi’s new President Introduces Free Education for All Students Starting January 2026





Malawi’s newly elected President Peter Mutharika has announced a new policy that will see all students across the country study for free, eliminating school fees for both primary and secondary education starting January 2026.





President Mutharika described the move as part of his administration’s commitment to “building a knowledge-based economy where no child is left behind.”





Under the new policy, parents and guardians will no longer pay any tuition or examination fees in public schools.





The government has pledged to cover all associated costs, including teaching materials and school maintenance, to ensure smooth implementation.