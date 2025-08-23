MALAWI’S OPPOSITION ALLIANCE COLLAPSES AS UTM QUESTIONS MUTHARIKA’S ABILITY TO LEAD AT 88.





By: Zodiak online



Malawi’s United Transformation Movement (UTM) has accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of refusing to form an alliance because of concerns about the age of its leader, former President Peter Mutharika.



According to UTM leader’s advisor, Noel Masangwi, the DPP knows that Mutharika, who is 88 years old, would struggle to complete a full five-year term if he won this year’s presidential election. For that reason, Masangwi said, the DPP rejected a proposal that Mutharika’s successor could come from UTM.





Speaking at a political rally in Chikwawa District, Masangwi explained that the DPP insisted on controlling all senior positions, which blocked the possibility of the two opposition parties working together in the upcoming election.





In response, DPP member Leonard Chimbanga wrote on social media that UTM’s statements prove the alliance should never have been considered, since UTM does not wish Mutharika well.

