MALAWI’S PRESIDENT MUTHARIKA DECLARES STATE OF DISASTER AS SEVERE DROUGHT HITS 11 DISTRICTS





By:Times 360 Malawi



Malawian President Peter Mutharika has declared a State of Disaster in 11 districts affected by severe dry spells and ongoing drought-related challenges.





The affected districts are Blantyre, Chikwawa, Lilongwe, Mulanje, Mwanza, Neno, Nkhotakota, Nsanje, Phalombe, Salima, and Thyolo.





According to a statement signed by Chief Secretary Justin Saidi, the President made the declaration under Section 37(1) of the Disaster Risk Management Act, granting him the authority to do so.





The statement reads in part:



“Accordingly, government is facilitating the provision of humanitarian assistance to the affected districts and moving to intensify irrigation farming. Government is therefore appealing for local and international support for the affected families and the irrigation initiative, as well as other interventions to address the situation.”

