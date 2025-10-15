MALAWI’S PRESIDENT MUTHARIKA DELEGATES FORMER PRESIDENT JOYCE BANDA TO LEAD SADC PEACE MISSION TO MADAGASCAR





By: Malawi24



Malawi’s President Arthur Peter Mutharika, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, has delegated former President Joyce Banda to lead a panel of elders to Madagascar in a bid to help restore political stability in the island nation.





In a statement released today by the SADC Secretariat, Banda and the panel of elders are expected to engage with officials from the Government of Madagascar and other key national stakeholders this week to de-escalate tensions and foster an environment conducive to dialogue.





President Mutharika expressed grave concern over the recent political and security developments in Madagascar, following reports of a coup d’état, which he said poses a serious threat to peace, stability, and constitutional order in the country.





On her part, Banda has urged all stakeholders in Madagascar to remain hopeful, expressing confidence that the fact-finding mission will pave the way for the restoration of peace and stability through inclusive and lasting solutions that address the root causes of the crisis.





Earlier this week, the BBC reported that President Andry Rajoelina had dissolved Parliament in an attempt to block an impeachment process initiated by the opposition. Speaking from an undisclosed location, Rajoelina confirmed that he had fled the country for his own safety.

