MALAWI’S PRESIDENT PETER MUTHARIKA TO WORK FROM HIS HOME IN MANGOCHI FOR NOW





President Peter Mutharika has announced that, for the time being, he will be carrying out his official duties from his Page House residence in Mangochi District.





Mutharika made the remarks while launching the Poppy Week, a national event held to honor soldiers who fought in the First and Second World Wars.



The ceremony took place at his Mangochi residence.





He explained that the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe needs renovations, saying the building is currently not in good condition for use.





This comes amid reports that some people vandalized the palace soon after it was announced that Mutharika had won the September 16 election, defeating the outgoing president Lazarus Chakwera and other contenders.

