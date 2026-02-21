MALAWI’S VICE PRESIDENT TO ATTEND N’CWALA CEREMONY



Malawian Vice President Justice Jane Ansah is expected to be among the dignitaries that will attend the 2026 N’cwala ceremony slated for 28th February, 2026.





This came to light during Nc’wala organising commitee meeting between Malawian and Zambian delegates held in Chipata, Eastern Province.





Zambian Ambassador to Malawi Colonel (rtd) Panji Kaunda was among the delegation that went to pay a courtesy call on Provincial administration and checked on the venue in Laweni for the ceremony.





Vice President of Malawi Justice Dr Ansah will lead a Malawian delegation to attend one of Zambia’s biggest ceremonies.





Earlier, Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Lewis Mwape said during a courtesy call that the visit of the Malawian Vice President during the forthcoming Nc’wala traditional ceremony clearly demonstrates the long standing common cultural backgrounds of the two countries.





“Culture is not only about business in the tourism sector but it is used to promote unity and peace,” he said.



ZANIS