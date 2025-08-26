Malema calls for borderless Africa under one president and one currency





EFF leader Julius Malema has called for sweeping political and economic integration across Africa, urging the continent to unite under one president, one parliament, one currency, and a single military command.





Addressing the Nigerian Bar Association’s Annual General Conference, Malema said colonial-era borders continue to divide Africans and weaken the continent’s strength.





He demanded a borderless Africa, insisting that unity would empower the continent to rival global powers and break free from dependence on international lenders.





Malema also denounced xenophobia, describing it as a betrayal of African solidarity, and praised Nigeria’s role in supporting South Africa’s liberation struggle.





His bold call for a unified, borderless Africa has drawn both support and criticism, sparking debate across the continent.