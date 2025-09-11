Malema calls for crackdown on Operation Dudula, labels them “thugs



Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for a police probe into Operation Dudula, branding the anti-migrant group a “bunch of thugs” that should be investigated by the Political Killings Task Team.





In a strongly worded post on X on Wednesday, Malema condemned the movement’s vigilante tactics, saying it fuels black-on-black violence and undermines democracy. His comments come after a recent trip to Nigeria, where he advocated for pan-African unity and open borders.





“Operation Dudula is a group of thugs and must be subjected to the Political Killings Task Team. Period!” Malema declared.





Operation Dudula, which became a political party in 2023, has drawn criticism for targeting foreign nationals, blocking healthcare access, and carrying out unauthorized citizenship checks. While no direct link to political killings has been established, Malema insists the group’s actions warrant urgent scrutiny.





The EFF leader’s remarks highlight South Africa’s growing tensions over immigration and xenophobia, as the country battles economic hardship. Critics warn Dudula’s rhetoric risks further inflaming divisions, while Malema’s hard stance on African solidarity continues to spark debate — even within his own support base.





Operation Dudula has not yet responded to Malema’s accusations.