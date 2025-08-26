Malema calls for visa-free travel between South Africa and Nigeria





Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for the removal of visa requirements between South Africa and Nigeria, declaring: “We actually do not need a visa between South Africa and Nigeria… we are one.”



Speaking at the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference in Enugu, Malema condemned xenophobia as “a betrayal of African unity” and stressed that Nigerians and other African migrants are not to blame for South Africa’s economic challenges.





He pointed to systemic inequality and historical economic domination as the true root causes.





Malema highlighted the longstanding solidarity between the two countries during apartheid, citing Nigeria’s support for South African liberation efforts, and argued that these ties should translate into modern economic collaboration.





He urged African nations to adopt visa-free travel, joint industrial projects, and coordinated trade policies to foster an integrated continent.





The EFF leader also noted the cultural and economic links between South Africa and Nigeria, from shared business interests to the influence of Nigerian music and film, emphasizing that xenophobic attitudes undermine Africa’s potential.