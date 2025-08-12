Malema calls on men to give women money as compensation for oppression



Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has ignited a heated debate following his remarks at a Women’s Day rally in Secunda on August 9, 2025.





Addressing party supporters, Malema declared, “Any man who doesn’t give women money is an irresponsible man,” emphasizing that black women, in particular, should receive financial support due to their historical and ongoing struggles.





Speaking at the event, Malema argued that black women face “triple oppression” as a result of their race, gender, and socio-economic status. “Women have to receive money, especially black women. They were oppressed three times more than us as men, and therefore, we have a duty to compensate them because they’ve gone through pain, and they still go through pain,” he stated.





He further called for men to

stand against gender-based violence and provide protection, respect, and financial provision for women.





Malema also addressed the issue of absent fathers, proposing that an EFF government would blacklist men who fail to pay child maintenance, preventing them from participating economically. “When you don’t support your child, you are creating a criminal in our community,” he said, highlighting the societal consequences of neglect.





The EFF leader’s comments come amid broader discussions on gender equality, with President Cyril Ramaphosa also emphasizing financial empowerment for women during National Women’s Day commemorations.





As South Africa grapples with high unemployment and gender-based violence, Malema’s remarks have added fuel to ongoing debates about responsibility, empowerment, and economic justice.