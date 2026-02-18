Malema Degree Bombshell Backfires: Mashego Slapped with R500,000 Court Order





In a dramatic twist following her departure from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), former Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego has been ordered by the courts to pay R500,000 to the University of South Africa (UNISA) after making explosive allegations about the institution.





Mashego had publicly accused UNISA of “selling degrees,” controversially suggesting that EFF leader Julius Malema did not legitimately earn his qualification but instead bought it. The claims sent shockwaves through political and academic circles, sparking fierce backlash and a legal showdown.





UNISA swiftly took the matter to court, defending the integrity of its qualifications and reputation. The court ultimately ruled in the university’s favour, ordering Mashego to pay substantial damages.





The judgment marks a costly consequence for the outspoken former EFF leader and serves as a stern warning over unproven allegations that could tarnish institutional reputations.