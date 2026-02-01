 MALema Puts Petrol on the Fire: Says Israel Embassy Must Be Closed Permanently in South Africa, Escalating Tensions With the USA and Israel





EFF leader Julius Malema has once again turned up the heat on South Africa’s already fragile international relations, declaring that the Israeli embassy must be shut down permanently following the recent expulsion of an Israeli diplomat. His remarks have been described by critics as “pouring petrol on an already burning fire”, especially at a time when relations between South Africa, Israel and the United States are at their most tense in decades.





Malema argues that expelling one diplomat is not enough. According to him, maintaining an Israeli embassy in Pretoria amounts to normalising what he calls ongoing violence, occupation and oppression of Palestinians, particularly in Gaza. He insists South Africa, because of its own history of apartheid, has a moral obligation to take the hardest possible stance — including cutting all diplomatic ties with Israel.





However, this position goes far beyond symbolic protest. By calling for a permanent closure of the embassy, Malema is effectively pushing South Africa into a deeper diplomatic confrontation — not only with Israel, but also with its most powerful ally, the United States, which views Israel as a strategic partner. Analysts warn that such a move risks economic, political and diplomatic fallout, including strained trade relations, reduced cooperation, and increased international isolation.





The timing is also critical. South Africa is already locked in a high-profile legal and political battle with Israel on the global stage, and relations with Washington have been under pressure. Malema’s comments add fuel to that tension, reinforcing the perception that South Africa is choosing confrontation over diplomacy.





Supporters of Malema praise his stance as bold, principled and consistent, saying silence or half-measures would make South Africa complicit in injustice. Critics, however, argue that his rhetoric is reckless, accusing him of using inflammatory language that could worsen divisions at home and abroad, while putting national interests at risk.





What is clear is that this is no longer just about one diplomat or one embassy. Malema’s call signals a push for a complete and irreversible break — a move that could redefine South Africa’s foreign policy direction and further polarise both domestic politics and international relations.





Whether government follows his demand or not, one thing is certain: the fire is burning — and Malema has just thrown petrol on it.