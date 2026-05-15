MALema REFUSES TO BACK DOWN: “I’M NOT GOING TO CHANGE FOR FOOLS”



EFF leader Julius Malema made explosive comments while discussing immigration, police leadership and South Africa’s political direction.





On General Mkhwanazi, Malema made it clear: disagreement does not mean incompetence.



He said he would still appoint Mkhwanazi because he believes he has the capacity to lead the police force.





But immigration is where things got heated.



Malema rejected calls to “repackage” the EFF’s immigration position, saying:



“You want me to repackage the truth? You are asking me to lie.”



He went further and slammed anti-immigration movements, calling some activists “fools” and “illiterates,” arguing that many cannot explain immigration laws or offer legal solutions.





Another major point:



Malema says South Africa is not facing xenophobia.



He claims what people call xenophobia is actually “black-on-black violence” and argues that politicians are using it to distract South Africans from bigger issues.



He also dismissed claims that the EFF has reached its ceiling.





According to him, many former supporters temporarily moved elsewhere but are now returning as political realities begin changing.