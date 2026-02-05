MALEMA SAYS HE’D ROLL OUT A RED CARPET FOR NDLOZI IF HE RETURNS TO THE EFF — HERE’S WHY THIS STATEMENT IS IMPORTANT





Julius Malema has surprised many people with a strong message about former EFF leader Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.





Malema says if Ndlozi came back to the EFF tomorrow, he would welcome him warmly and even “roll out a red carpet” for him. He added that Ndlozi is one of the few people who has carried himself in a respectful and different way.





Why is Malema saying this now?



To understand this, people must remember what has been happening.





Ndlozi was once one of the strongest and most visible EFF leaders — known for his speeches, media presence, and debates in Parliament. But in recent times, his presence in EFF activities became less noticeable, and many supporters started asking questions.





Rumours of internal tensions and disagreements grew, and some people believed he was being pushed aside. Ndlozi, however, never attacked Malema publicly and avoided drama.





What Malema really means



Malema’s message is clear:



Ndlozi is still respected, and the door is not closed.





When Malema praises Ndlozi’s “conduct,” he is pointing out that Ndlozi handled the situation with discipline and dignity — something rare in politics.





Is Malema a forgiving guy?



Malema can be tough, but he also understands unity. In politics, forgiveness is not only about emotions — it can also be about strategy and keeping the party strong.





This statement makes Malema look like a leader who is willing to reconcile, especially with someone the public still respects





The big question



Would Ndlozi ever return to the EFF — or is this the final chapter?



What do you think: should Ndlozi come back or move on?