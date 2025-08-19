Malema Slams National Dialogue as Costly and Ineffective

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has dismissed the first National Dialogue as a “sham” and a waste of public funds, stating that South Africans are tired of talking. Speaking at a rally in Seshego, Limpopo, where the EFF celebrated a by-election victory in ward 13, Malema reiterated concerns about the event’s high costs and lack of purpose.

The National Convention, aimed at addressing South Africa’s challenges through dialogue, has drawn criticism for its reported R700 million price tag. Malema described the event as disorganised and serving only to boost the egos of government elites. “It was a waste of money,” he said, highlighting the lack of tangible outcomes.

He also noted the withdrawal of legacy foundations and warnings from NGOs about inadequate preparation as signs the event was flawed. “We don’t support this convention. Our people don’t need talks,” Malema stated, arguing that the funds could be better spent addressing citizens’ immediate needs.

The EFF leader’s remarks reflect broader concerns about government spending priorities amid South Africa’s economic challenges.