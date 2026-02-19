MALEMA TO GAYTON MCKENZIE: “XENOPHOBIA WON’T MAKE YOU PRESIDENT!” — POLITICAL WAR OF WORDS ERUPTS!





Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has reportedly taken aim at Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie, warning that attacking foreigners and promoting xenophobic rhetoric will not secure the presidency.





According to Malema, leadership cannot be built on division, fear, or violence. He allegedly challenged McKenzie to focus on real policies instead of blaming immigrants for South Africa’s problems.





Malema is said to have gone further, condemning violence against foreign nationals and warning politicians against exploiting public anger for political gain. He argued that South Africa’s Constitution protects all who live in the country — regardless of nationality.





This comes amid growing political tensions as parties position themselves ahead of future national leadership battles.





💥 Supporters are divided:



👉 Some say Malema is defending African unity.

👉 Others argue McKenzie is simply addressing frustrations around immigration and crime.





The bigger question remains:

Can tough anti-immigration rhetoric translate into national leadership — or will it backfire at the ballot box?





South Africa’s political temperature is rising… and this is only the beginning.



💬 Who do you agree with? Malema or McKenzie?