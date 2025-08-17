Malema urges Zimbabweans to seek jobs at home, prioritizes South African employment

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has urged Zimbabweans to seek employment in their own municipalities, such as Harare, instead of South Africa, while stressing that local workers should be prioritized for municipal tenders.

Speaking at the EFF’s Siyabonga Rally in Seshego on August 16, Malema highlighted South Africa’s 66.5% youth unemployment rate as a key reason for focusing on local job creation. “We are not saying Zimbabweans should not be given jobs, but they must get jobs from their own municipalities,” he said.

The remarks mark a shift from Malema’s 2022 stance, when he encouraged South African employers to hire Zimbabweans and other African nationals, though still with preference for locals