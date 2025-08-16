Mali junta arrests 2 generals, alleged French spy in foiled coup plot

ali’s ruling junta says it has thwarted an alleged coup plot involving senior army officers, civilians, and a suspected French intelligence operative. Among those detained are two Malian generals and a French national, whom authorities accuse of working to destabilize the state.

The arrests, announced Thursday by Security Minister Gen. Daoud Aly Mohammedine during the evening news, come after days of speculation about the detention of army personnel. He told viewers that investigations were underway and assured them that “the situation is completely under control.”

According to Mohammedine, the Frenchman, identified as Yann Vezilier, was acting “on behalf of the French intelligence service, which mobilized political leaders, civil society actors, and military personnel” in Mali. France, the country’s former colonial ruler, has yet to comment on the arrest.

In an official statement, the minister said, “The transitional government informs the national public of the arrest of a small group of marginal elements of the Malian armed and security forces for criminal offenses aimed at destabilizing the institutions of the Republic.” He added that “the conspiracy has been foiled with the arrests of those involved” and claimed the plot began on August 1.

National television broadcast images of 11 alleged conspirators, including the two generals. Gen. Abass Dembélé, a former governor of the central Mopti region, was abruptly removed from his post in May after calling for an inquiry into reports that Malian troops killed civilians in Diafarabé. The other, Gen. Néma Sagara, was widely praised for her role in repelling militants in 2012.

Analyst Rida Lyammouri of the Morocco-based Policy Center for the New South argued that the arrests may be more about political intimidation than preventing a genuine coup. “The military leaders are simply not willing to let those grievances build into something more, like a coup, and therefore these arrests seem more of a way to intimidate than a legitimate coup attempt,” he said in an AP report.

Lyammouri added, “It’s a continuation of the repeated unjustified arrests and prosecution of anyone speaking against the current regime. We have seen this behavior against journalists, civil society and political leaders, so it’s not surprising to see this against military members.”

The alleged plot comes amid growing tensions in Mali, where a pro-democracy protest in May marked the first major demonstration since the junta seized power nearly four years ago. The military has faced persistent unrest, ongoing extremist violence from groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State, and increasing criticism over its extended hold on power.

After expelling French forces, Mali turned to Russia for security support, but attacks have intensified in recent months. In June, military leader Gen. Assimi Goita secured an additional five years in power, despite earlier promises of elections by March 2024, following the junta’s dissolution of political parties.