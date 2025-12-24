Mali national team Coach  criticizes the idea of holding the Africa Cup of Nations every four years

Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet, head coach of the Mali national team, criticizes the idea of holding the Africa Cup of Nations every four years





“Since 1957, the Africa Cup of Nations has been held every two years, and now they say it will be played every four years. That is not right. Africa must be respected.



The AFCON is not a copy of other tournaments. It is a competition with history, passion, and a unique identity specific to the African continent no





Reducing it or changing its spirit under the excuse of organization diminishes the value of African football, its fans, and its players.”