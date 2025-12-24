Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso Launches Joint TV Station & Development Bank

AES Launches Joint TV Station & Development Bank



Mali 🇲🇱, Niger 🇳🇪, and Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 have taken a major step toward deeper regional integration with the inauguration of a joint television station and a common Bank for Investment and Development during the second summit of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).





The projects were launched by Captain Ibrahim Traoré, General Assimi Goïta, and General Abdourahamane Tiani, leaders of the three AES member states. Formed in 2023 after their break with ECOWAS, the alliance continues to strengthen cooperation among the Sahel nations.





The AES TV station aims to promote shared values, counter disinformation, and support sovereignty and development, while the new bank will finance regional projects and boost economic independence.





This comes shortly after the creation of a joint AES military force to combat terrorism.





Looking ahead, AES plans include a common airline, atrans-Saharanl highway, and an inter-confederate railway.



© GREAT AFRICA ✍🏿