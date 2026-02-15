Mali: The Release of French Agent Yann V. Remains a Point of Tension





The Malian government has chosen not to engage in negotiations for the release of Yann V., a French DGSE agent held for six months, reports Le Monde.

The spy, arrested on August 14, 2025, in Bamako, is suspected by Malian authorities of having participated in an “attempted coup” against the transitional president, General Assimi Goïta.





During this operation, about ten Malian soldiers and high-ranking officers were also detained and remain in custody to this day. The case remains highly sensitive, involving both diplomatic and security stakes, and could weigh on the already tense relations between Paris and Bamako.





France has not issued an official comment on this Malian decision but is closely monitoring the situation of its agent and the soldiers involved. On the Malian side, authorities insist on their sovereignty and the need to ensure national stability.