Mali’s President Assimi Goïta Hands Over AES Leadership to Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré.





Mali’s President, General Assimi Goïta, has officially handed over the leadership of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) to Burkina Faso’s President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.





In a statement issued on Sunday, Goïta congratulated Traoré on assuming the presidency of the AES, praising his leadership qualities and reaffirming Mali’s continued support for the confederation’s strategic goals.





“I extend my warmest congratulations to my successor, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, called upon to assume the Presidency of the Confederation of Sahel States (AES),” Goïta said.





He described Traoré’s “commitment, determination, and vision” as key strengths for sustaining and strengthening the joint project of the Sahel alliance, adding that he would provide his “full support” to ensure the success of the bloc’s objectives.





The AES was formally established in 2024 by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger following their withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



