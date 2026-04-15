MALOLE MP ROBERT KALIMI ANNOUNCES BID TO RECONTEST SEAT IN 2026 ELECTIONS

Malole Constituency Member of Parliament, Robert Kalimi, has declared his intention to recontest his seat in the forthcoming general elections slated for August 2026.

In a telephone interview with EKOT RADIO NEWS, Mr. Kalimi expressed confidence in his decision, pointing to a range of development projects implemented across Malole in Mungwi District during his tenure.

He reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the constituency’s development agenda, stating that his work is far from complete and that he remains dedicated to delivering more tangible results if given another mandate.

Addressing concerns over his recent absence from public engagements, Mr. Kalimi disclosed that he had been recovering from injuries sustained in a road accident, which left him unwell for some time. He, however, assured constituents that he has fully recovered and resumed his parliamentary duties.

Mr. Kalimi further called on the people of Malole Constituency to remain resolute and avoid being misled, urging them to rally behind his candidacy in the upcoming elections.

KasamaRadio