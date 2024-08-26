MAMBWE TOWN COUNCIL RECEIVES ITS SHARE FROM THE OVER K68 MILLION DROUGHT RESPONSE SUPPORT CFW PROGRAM.



The Government of the Republic of Zambia is implementing the Cash for Work (CFW) programme in response to the drought experienced in the 2023/2024 farming season.



A total of 123 Constituency From 87 districts are benefiting from this program and Malambo Constituency is one of the beneficiaries that have received the funding for the month of August.



Mambwe Town Council as a key implementing agent has, so far conducted it’s stakeholders orientation meeting which included key players such as the Members of the WDCs , Civic leaders and other key stakeholders.



Civic leaders working closely with traditional leaders and WDCs have a upper hand in selecting beneficiaries in each month for the next 6 months of the project implementation period.



The Local Authority has received a total of K502,731.22. for the month of August , of which K150,000 has been allocated towards administrative purposes.



The overall objective of the CFW programme is to provide temporal income generating opportunities to vulnerable individuals in exchange for cash wages, stimulate economic activity at the local community level and contribute to community infrastructure maintenance.



The CFW programme seeks to Improve immediate access to food thereby saving lives and averting suffering, as a drought response program for the 2024 droughts.



It also seeks to Maintain or build community assets while promoting their self-reliance through labour-based works; as well as stimulate economic activities at community level.



The program is not only benefiting people in the rural areas of mambwe but in all wards including Urban and Peri Urban set ups.



it is important to note that, non-farming communities in urban areas have also indirectly been affected by the significant increase in the price of maize and other food items, leading to significant impacts on their cost of living.



The vulnerability has been exacerbated by the loss of employment opportunities particularly, in industries driven by micro, small and medium enterprises whose daily operations continue to be negatively impacted by the ongoing power rationing.



Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development-Zambia

USAID Local Impact Governance Project

@followers

Malambo Constituency TV



Issued by:

Grace Lungu

Ass. Public Relations Officer

Email:mambwetowncouncil@gmail.com.