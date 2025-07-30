Man arrested for 2022 m3rder of his wife

A 45-year-old South African man, Khayelihle Khehla Dhlomo, has been arrested for the m8rder of his wife, Khanyisile Dhlomo, whose death was ruled a suicide in 2022.

Dhlomo, the principal of Sithembile Primary School in Lindelani, appeared in a Durban court on Monday, July 28, 2025 following his arrest.

He was formally charged with m8rder and remanded in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for 5 August 2025 where he is expected to apply for bail.

Khanyisile Dhlomo’s body was found in September 2022 on the lawn of her home in Malvern, south of Durban.

She had st@b wounds to her neck and chest, including a deep cut beneath her left breast.

Despite the severity of her injuries, her husband reported the d3ath as a suicide.

At the time, investigators took his word at face value. No arrests were made, and the case was closed with minimal investigation. Khanyisile lived in the home with the principal and their teenage son.

“It never made sense,” a family spokesperson said. “The wounds were not self-inflicted. We knew from day one this was m8rder.”

For nearly two years, the principal continued working at the Lindelani-based primary school. But behind the scenes, Khanyisile’s family was pressing authorities to take another look at the case.

They raised complaints with police management and community safety structures, challenging the original conclusion.

In mid-2024, the provincial SAPS Task Team took over the file. Their investigation contradicted earlier findings. Forensic reports, witness interviews, and inconsistencies in the principal’s account pointed to deliberate foul play.

The suspect disappeared shortly before his arrest warrant was finalized. He was eventually tracked down and arrested while hiding in Illovo in late July.

During Monday’s brief court appearance, the principal appeared calm but offered no public statement. The prosecution confirmed they are opposing bail, citing the seriousness of the charge and the suspect’s attempt to evade capture.

“The law is finally catching up,” said a women’s rights advocate outside court. “We’ve seen too many cases of women’s d3aths being misclassified. This principal must answer in full.

Sources confirm that the Khayelihle Dhlomo, is the younger brother of a prominent political figure. While this has not been officially linked to the handling of the case, the connection has sparked widespread speculation and anger.

Community members in Lindelani, where the principal worked, have expressed shock. Parents of learners at Sithembile Primary said they were “horrified” to learn that the man charged with such a violent crime had continued serving in a leadership role.

This case has become a symbol of systemic failures in handling suspected domestic violence murders. Activists are urging SAPS and the Justice Department to review other cases that were closed too quickly.

For now, the suspect remains behind bars. Khanyisile’s family says they are finally beginning to feel that justice is within reach.

“She didn’t just d!e — she was silenced. And the principal tried to bury that truth. Now it’s coming out.”