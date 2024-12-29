Man arrested for demanding to see Mnangagwa

A 40-year-old Harare man, Felix Togaraseyi Magureyi, has been arrested for the second time this year after attempting to force his way into State House on December 23, demanding to see President Emmerson Mnangagwa. This incident occurred just two days before Christmas, following a similar attempt in May.

Magureyi, who drove a Toyota Hilux Raider (registration number AFU 0592), arrived at the State House visitor’s entrance around 1:00 p.m. He confronted police officers on duty and insisted on seeing the President. It is unclear why he wished to meet Mnangagwa.

The State alleges that Magureyi, after being refused entry, overpowered a police officer and forcibly entered the premises. Witnesses at the scene are expected to testify about the incident, and security camera footage capturing Magureyi’s actions will be presented in court as evidence.

This is not Magureyi’s first attempt to breach State House security. Earlier this year, on May 7, he was arrested for the same offense. In that incident, Magureyi, who also drove the same vehicle, approached a police officer at the visitor’s entrance and claimed he was President Mnangagwa’s son, demanding to be let in. Police later discovered weapons in his vehicle, including a pistol magazine, ammunition, a communication radio, a sjambok, and a toy firearm.

Magureyi now faces charges of trespassing. He appeared before Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga, who remanded him in custody until January 7, 2025. Taruvinga ordered that Magureyi undergo a mental health evaluation by two medical doctors to assess his mental state.

Magureyi’s repeated actions raise concerns over security at State House, with several previous incidents involving individuals attempting to gain unauthorized access. In 2021, a Shamva man was arrested for trespassing at State House, citing a dream as the reason he wanted to meet the President. That same year, two other men tried to pose as Central Intelligence Organisation officers to sneak into the compound. Similarly, in 2020, a man disguised as a soldier attempted to enter State House to meet Mnangagwa.

Magureyi’s actions have sparked public interest, with many questioning his motives and the level of security at the nation’s highest office.

