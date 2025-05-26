Man arrested for threatening President Ramaphosa appears in court

A man arrested for threatening President Cyril Ramaphosa and other high-profile figures will be transported to the Western Cape for a court appearance on Monday.

The 28-year-old suspect was arrested by the Hawks in Germiston, Gauteng on Friday after a case was opened earlier this month. He faces charges of intimidation and is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo said the suspect allegedly sent a threatening voice message to a Cape Town-based CEO. The threats were directed at the president and several other individuals.

“The suspect is also alleged to have sent multiple threatening messages targeting the complainant, her family, and the Executive Mayor of Cape Town,” Mbambo said in a statement.

The matter was reported to the Cape Town-based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit, which conducted a swift investigation resulting in the suspect’s apprehension in Gauteng.

The Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (CATS) team handled the investigation after receiving the complaint about the threatening communications.

Details about the specific nature of the threats or the identity of the Cape Town CEO have not been disclosed by authorities. The case highlights ongoing security concerns surrounding high-profile political figures.

The suspect will remain in custody pending his court appearance on Monday morning at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Intimidation charges in South Africa carry serious penalties, particularly when directed at government officials and other public figures.