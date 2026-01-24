MAN ARRESTED IN MALAWI OVER ALLEGED SALE OF DOG MEAT AT DRINKING ESTABLISHMENTS





Police in Ndirande, a township in the commercial city of Blantyre, Malawi, have arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of slaughtering and selling dog meat at local drinking establishments.



The suspect, identified as Fatsani Zakaliya, was apprehended in the Makata area following reports from members of the community. According to Ndirande Police spokesperson Chibisa Mulimbika, the case came to light after the suspect claimed he had been informed about a dog that had died at a private residence and offered to dispose of the animal.



However, local youths later discovered the man skinning the dog. When confronted, he reportedly attempted to flee but was apprehended.



Following his arrest, members of the public identified him as a person who had allegedly been roasting and selling meat at drinking spots in the area.



Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

