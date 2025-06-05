Man chooses firing squad over serving jail term

A South Carolina man has chosen to be taken down immediately than going through stress before his demise.

Known as Brad Sigmon, he was sentenced to de@yh for a crime he committed and asked to choose his own way of execution.

He was initially placed on lethal injection but he declined that and when given the chance,he chooses the firing squad instead.

According to him, he does not want to have prolong suffering knowing that his days on earth is already over.

For the past 15 years in the United States, It is the first time someone is choosing the firing squad ahead of the lethal injection.