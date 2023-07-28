Man City Player Riyad Mahrez Joins Al-Ahli In £30m Deal

Saudi Arabia club, Al-Ahli has signed Manchester City player, Riyad Mahrez for £30 million as the Algeria national team captain completes his transfer to the Saudi Pro League side.

The 32-year-old, who had two years left on his contract, is the latest big-name recruit by the SPL, BBC reported on Friday.

In 2018, City paid £60m for Mahrez and he has scored 15 goals in 47 games in the Blues’ Treble-winning campaign last season.

He said, “To play for Manchester City has been an honour and privilege. I came to City to win trophies and enjoy my football.

“I achieved all that and so much more and made a lifetime of wonderful memories. Manchester City will forever be a huge and happy part of my life.”

Mahrez has helped City win 10 major honours during five seasons with the club but didn’t play in the FA Cup and Champions League finals.