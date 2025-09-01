MAN DEMANDS DNA TEST, AFTER ‘FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS’ RESULTS IN PREGNANCY





A 22-year-old man from Lusaka has dragged his 18-year-old friend to court, seeking clarification on whether he is the father of her seven-month-old child.





Bernard Kabwai told the Matero Local Court that he was confused as to why Gladys Sengula insisted he was the father, noting that she had also been intimate with some of his friends.





When the matter came before Magistrate Lewis Mumba, Kabwai admitted to having been intimate with Sengula, but only once.





In her defence, Sengula disputed Kabwai’s claim, insisting that their sexual relationship occurred on multiple occasions at his house.





Kabwai, however, maintained that he did not believe he was the father and asked that a DNA test be conducted to determine the truth.



Newsdiggers