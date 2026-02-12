Man Denies Calling Woman with Albinism “Walking Money” Worth K7m, Case Adjourned

The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Chitipa has adjourned to February 13 the case of Gregory Mugala, 36, who is accused of disturbing the peace and endangering the life of a woman with albinism.

State Prosecutor Robert Chawinga told the court that Mugala allegedly referred to the woman, whose identity has been withheld, as “walking money” worth K7 million in the presence of her husband on February 4.

Mugala has denied the charge.

First Grade Magistrate Billy Ngosi granted the State more time to trace four witnesses and ordered the prosecution to amend the charge sheet after the husband was incorrectly listed as the complainant.

Mugala, from Kenya Village under Senior Chief Kameme in Chitipa District, remains in police custody as the case continues.