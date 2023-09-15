Man detained after groping Spanish reporter live on television

The Spanish police have taken a man into custody for allegedly touching a journalist in a sexual manner while she was appearing on live television.

Isa Balado was talking about a robbery in Madrid when he walked towards her and seemed to touch her backside. When she asked him about it, he said he didn’t do it.

Ms Balado tried to keep speaking, but the person in charge of the program stopped her.

Isa, sorry for bothering you. “Did he just touch your behind. ” Nacho Abad inquired.

The reporter agreed with Mr Abad, who told her to show the “idiot” on camera. Then, the camera moved to show Isa Balado and the man, who were still standing together and smiling happily.

Ms Balado told him that even though he wanted to know which channel they were from, there was no need for him to touch her bottom. She explained that she was currently doing a live show and focused on her work.

The man said he didn’t touch her, and then he tried to tickle her head as he left.

The police said they arrested a man for supposedly hurting a reporter while she was doing a TV show. The message was posted on X, which used to be called Twitter.

Mediaset Espana, the company that owns the news channel, said they support Ms Balado after the terrible situation she went through. They strongly condemn any kind of harassment or aggression.

Spain’s Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz also expressed her opinion about the incident, stating that it should not be ignored and there should be consequences for those involved. She wrote on X: “The reason why journalists going through sexual assaults like this is because of machismo. The people who attack them are not sorry and show no remorse on camera. ”

This happened as part of an argument about sexism in Spain. It started when the ex-president of the Spanish Football Association, Luis Rubiales, kissed World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso on the mouth.

He did things during the Women’s World Cup final that made many people angry. Because of this, a lot of people criticized him, he had to quit his job, and he was called to go to court for being accused of sexually assaulting and forcing someone to do something against their will.