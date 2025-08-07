Man Discovers “Dèad Baby” Was a Doll at Funeral🙆‍♀️Zulu was left devastated after learning that his girlfriend,Diyana faked an entire pregnancy.

Diyana,44 claimed the baby had díed and even arranged a funeral.Zulu provided financial support throughout the supposed pregnancy and paid for the burial,Including a grave next to family plots and a slaughtered goat.





However, during the funeral,Diyana refused to open the coffin. Suspicious, Zulu’s brother insisted it be opened—only to find a doll inside. The incident has shocked the KZN community!!





Ladies ah🙆‍♀️

Body viewing very important.