MAN DRAGS WIFE TO COURT OVER OBSCENE PICTURES HE CAUGHT HER SENDING TO OTHER MEN



A MAN of Kitwe has dragged his wife to the Buchi Local Court for divorce after he allegedly caught her sending naked obscene pictures of herself to other men.





Prince Changwe also narrated that his wife did not disclose to him that she had two children before he married her.





This was heard in a case in which Changwe dragged Idah Katula for divorce.

The two got married in 2018 and have two children together.



Changwe said all was well in their marriage until he discovered that his wife had two kids whom she hid from him.





He said he felt betrayed after he discovered the truth.



Changwe said he however decided to forgive his wife but later caught her sending obscene pictures pictures of herself to other men.





“I felt disrespected after I found her sending her naked pictures to other men as it shows that she does not respect me,” he said.



