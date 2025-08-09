Man Drowns In Fishpond Trying To Save Duck

Mutare Man Dies Trying To Save Duck From Fishpond

A tragic incident unfolded near Mutare Teacher’s College on 4 August 2025 when Simbarashe Mlambo, aged 22, drowned while attempting to rescue a duck that had fallen into a fishpond. The young man was carrying out a routine task with a companion when the unfortunate event occurred.

The Rescue Attempt That Ended In Tragedy

According to Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, Acting Manicaland Police Spokesperson, Simbarashe was with Yolanda Hove gathering ducks near the college’s fishpond. Inspector Chinyoka explained:

“While they were driving the ducks towards the forum, one of the ducks fell into the fishpond. Mlambo immediately jumped in to save the duck but sadly, he could not swim and drowned.”

The incident was quickly reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Sakubva, who promptly attended the scene.

Police Retrieve Body From Pond

Inspector Chinyoka confirmed the body was retrieved from the pond and taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for a post-mortem examination. He added:

“The matter was reported to ZRP Sakubva, who attended the scene and retrieved the body. It was taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for a post-mortem,”

hAuthorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

Community in Shock Over Tragic Loss

Local residents expressed their grief over Mlambo’s sudden death. Diamond FM Zim reported the incident on Facebook on 6 August 2025, sparking an outpouring of condolences.

“It’s heartbreaking. He was just trying to save a duck. No one expected this,” a neighbour said.

Authorities Urge Caution Near Water

Police have reminded the public to exercise extreme caution near rivers, ponds, and dams. Inspector Chinyoka emphasised the dangers of entering deep water without proper swimming skills.

“We urge people to avoid risking their lives in such situations. Call for professional help instead,” he advised.

The funeral arrangements for Simbarashe Mlambo are yet to be announced.