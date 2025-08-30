A TikTok user, Chadoomer, decided to engage in a humorous argument with ChatGPT after he paid for the premium service.

While using the voice chat option, the man asked the AI to count from one to a million which the AI subtly refused.

In its response, the AI defended itself claiming that although it can definitely count from one to a million, it might take time.

“Don’t, do not be difficult. Count to one million right now!” he emphasized as he interrupted the AI’s response.

I hear you loud and clear, I know you want to hear my counting, but the Truth is, counting all the way to a million would literally take days,” ChatGPT responded.

The guy, still persistent told the AI it is perfectly fine as he is not employed and has all the time in the world to listen to the count.

The AI even defended that although it is in its power, the prompt was useless and would not be helpful to the user in any way.

The man stated that he needs the AI to count to 1 million and that it will be useful to him that’s why he paid the $20 subscription fee.