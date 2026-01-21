Man films himself setting fire to Cristiano Ronaldo’s statue in Portugal

Police in Portugal are hunting a vandal who set light to a Cristiano Ronaldo statue on the footballer’s home island of Madeira and shared the video online.

The man filmed himself pouring a flammable liquid over the bronze replica of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker before putting a lighter to it.

And as the flames took hold of the sculpture, he went on to perform a crazy dance to rap music blaring out on a speaker he had brought along for the act

He posted the video on his Instagram where he identifies himself with the username zaino.tcc.filipe and describes himself as a ‘person, freestyler and local man.’

He captioned the footage of his stunt, writing: “This is God’s last warning.”

The statute, famous for its large bulge in the trouser department, was moved to its current spot by the CR7 Museum nearly a decade ago after the attack on it by alleged Messi fans.

Cristiano, now playing for Saudi Pro league club Al-Nassr, returned to Madeira to pose in front of the bronze effigy with his family by his side for the end of the unveiling at the end of 2014.

He said at the time: ‘This is a very special moment, to have a statue of me.’

A CR7 Museum spokesman said earlier on Tuesday the matter was being handled by police, adding: ‘We have nothing further to add at this stage.’

A source from the PSP police force in Funchal told local press: ‘The author of this crime has been identified.

‘He is known here because of similar earlier situations.’