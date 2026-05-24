A man has been arrested for k!ssing a four-year-old British boy in a Magaluf hotel swimming pool.





The Romanian 33-year-old mam was detained after allegedly going up to the boy and hugging and kissing him on the face in front of shocked holidaymakers.





The bizarre incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, May 20, at an unnamed hotel in the Majorcan party resort.



The boy’s mother immediately challenged the man after seeing what was happening, prompting him to stop straight away.





Officers took statements from witnesses and the child’s parents before arresting the suspect on suspicion of s£xual a$sault.



He was escorted to court yesterday afternoon, May 21, by two Civil Guard officers.





The cops led him into the court building in the Majorcan capital Palma in handcuffs, in the same top, shorts and sandals he had been wearing when he was arrested.



The British family are said to have returned home following the incident.