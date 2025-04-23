MAN IN COURT FOR SHARING SCREENSHOT ABOUT CHIPO MWANAWASA IN WHATSAPP GROUP



By Darius Choonya



A Lusaka man has appeared in court for allegedly sharing a screenshot from a Facebook page in a WhatsApp group.



The post was related to Chipokota Mwanawasa, a policy advisor to President Hakainde Hichilema.



According to a court document from the Lusaka Magistrates Court, Joseph Chishimba shared the screenshot in a WhatsApp group called “Zambian Politics.”



The screenshot was from a Facebook page named “Hon Charles Kakula” and had a caption that read:

“Chipo Mwanawasa is my ex-girlfriend and she told me that the guy in State House (Plot 1) is responsible for my pregnancy.”



The state argues that the information in the post put Chipo Mwanawasa’s safety and security at risk.



Mr. Chishimba is charged with publishing prohibited information, contrary to Section 54 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.



He denies any wrongdoing.



