A man is turning himself into a reptilian by inserting silicone implants into his skull and his latest surgery was done on Jan. 17, 2025.

The 25-year-old, who goes by the online name InkedJuliusz, has been gaining media attention through his remarkable appearance which includes a split tongue, eyeball tattoos, inked lips and metal hair spikes implanted in his dome.

Now the goal is to be a reptile, which will need silicone implants above his eyebrows and a series of triangular ones on the side of his skull.

“The overall idea of a reptilian look […] is very important to me,” the content creator, who boasts 37,000 followers on TikTok, told What’s The Jam.

“It shouldn’t look random or uneven, it should look cohesive, like a lizard’s natural appearance.

“My long-term goal remains clear: to make the implants as close as possible to The Lizard Man’s design.

“Of course, I don’t want an exact copy; I want to keep my own unique style.”

InkedJuliuz, from Düsseldorf, Germany, had originally planned for larger implants, but he agreed with his artist that a gradual approach would be better.

He underwent the procedure on January 17, 2025, costing £500.

The body modification fanatic said: “Larger implants would have caused more pressure, significantly more pain, and made the healing process much harder.

“While the procedure was still intense and painful, the smaller size made it more manageable.

“[It] was a unique experience.

“After the procedure, I was pleasantly surprised that the swelling and pain were less severe than I had expected.

“But I’ve been careful to minimise movement to ensure the implants stay in place, as they could still shift slightly at this stage.

“It’s similar to the feeling of a new piercing or like having a clothes peg clipped onto your eyebrows.

“These sensations will fade over time, and I’m already getting used to them.

“I expect to complete the entire project, including the implants and final look, within the next two years.”

InkedJuluisz, who knew from the age of eight that he wanted to get inked, previously revealed that he hopes to cover his entire body in tattoos.